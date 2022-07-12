After winning the T20I series against England 2-1, the Indian cricket team starts it's ODI campaign with a match at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday. Several players like Shikhar Dhawan will be expected to play a big role in the 50-over format. However, the availability of former India captain Virat Kohli is the big talking point going into the match. According to a report in news agency PTI, Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI due to a groin strain. The extent of Kohli's niggle is still not known, but the Indian team management wouldn't mind giving the 33-year-old veteran a break so that he is available for the next two games at Lord's (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).

The predicted India XI for the 1st ODI against England:

1. Rohit Sharma (captain) - He looked in good touch in the T20I series but could not convert the starts into big score. The ODIs will be a chance for him to redeem his form.

2. Shikhar Dhawan - The veteran batter is currently being considered only for the ODIs by the selectors. He would be desperate to leave a mark.

3. Shreyas Iyer - In the likely absence of Kohli, he might get an opportunity. The right-hander is not going through great form and would like to change that status.

4. Suryakumar Yadav - One of the most in-form batters, he scored a brilliant century in the third T20I against England.

5. Rishabh Pant (wk) - If he can perform, there is no better sight than Pant's swashbuckling approach on the cricket field.

6. Hardik Pandya - The fast-bowling allrounder will provide balance to the squad.

7. Ravindra Jadeja - Another great allrounder, he will be expected to take his batting form to the next level. He can be economical with the ball too.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal - The leg-spinner is currently going through a purple patch and will be expected to scalp wickets for his team.

9. Jasprit Bumrah - He was rested from the third T20I and will be expected to spearhead the bowling unit yet again.

10. Arshdeep Singh - Having a left-arm pacer, will always add variety and deptt to the XI and Arshdeep showed his versatility during his T20I debut for India.

11. Mohammed Shami - The veteran pacer can be quite handy in the English conditions