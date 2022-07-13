Jasprit Bumrah put in a sensational bowling performance to help India thrash England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. With some swing and bounce on offer, Bumrah - with some assistance from Mohammed Shami - ran through England's top order. The 28-year-old then returned to help clean up the tail and finished with career-best figures of 6/19 as England were bowled out for a meagre 110. Rohit Sharma then made short work of the chase with his 58-ball 76, while Shikhar Dhawan stayed solid at the other end as India won the match without losing a single wicket.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to hail Bumrah's "phenomenal" display at The Oval.

"The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference. A great bowling performance by India's pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal," Tendulkar tweeted.

He went on to hail Jasprit Bumrah as the "best bowler across formats" in a follow-up tweet, and also noted that former England captain Nasser Hussain agreed with him on air during the match.

"I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air," Tendulkar wrote.

Apart from stating as much on commentary, Nasser Hussain also wrote about Bumrah being the best in the world in his column for Sky Sports.

"Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best there is," Hussain wrote.

England and India will now face off in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.