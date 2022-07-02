"Felt Special And Great Honour": Dinesh Karthik Reacts After Making India Captaincy Debut vs Derbyshire
Dinesh Karthik was elated after making his India captaincy debut and shared an emotional message on social media.
While Team India was taking on England in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday, Dinesh Karthik made his captaincy debut, leading a second-string Indian team in a Tour game against Derbyshire on the same day. After scoring a century against Ireland in the second T20I earlier this week, Deepak Hooda scored a match-winning fifty as India defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets. Although it was only a practice match, Karthik was elated after making his captaincy debut and shared an emotional message on social media
"Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue. Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes. Proud of being a part of this team," Karthik captioned a post on Twitter.
After India elected to field, pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets apiece as India restricted Derbyshire to 150 for 8 after opting to field.
Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire, hitting 28 off 21 balls.
In reply, Hooda made 59 off 37 balls and shared a 78-run stand for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out).
Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 30-ball 38 while Karthik remained unbeaten on seven.
The second-string Indian team will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Sunday ahead of the white-ball series against England, starting July 7.
Both teams will play three T20Is and ODIs.