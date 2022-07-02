While Team India was taking on England in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday, Dinesh Karthik made his captaincy debut, leading a second-string Indian team in a Tour game against Derbyshire on the same day. After scoring a century against Ireland in the second T20I earlier this week, Deepak Hooda scored a match-winning fifty as India defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets. Although it was only a practice match, Karthik was elated after making his captaincy debut and shared an emotional message on social media

"Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue. Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes. Proud of being a part of this team," Karthik captioned a post on Twitter.

After India elected to field, pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets apiece as India restricted Derbyshire to 150 for 8 after opting to field.

Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire, hitting 28 off 21 balls.

In reply, Hooda made 59 off 37 balls and shared a 78-run stand for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out).

Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 30-ball 38 while Karthik remained unbeaten on seven.

The second-string Indian team will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Sunday ahead of the white-ball series against England, starting July 7.

Both teams will play three T20Is and ODIs.