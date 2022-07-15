Virat Kohli's lean patch with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls in the second ODI against England. Kohli, yet again, was caught behind off a delivery angled across him by left-arm pacer David Willey. Analysing his wicket, former India batter Wasim Jaffer said that Kohli needs to have better understanding of the deliveries he needs to leave outside off stump. Jaffer highlighted that the bowlers will keep targeting him in the corridor of uncertainty, saying that it's up to Kohli to find a way out of it.

"Virat Kohli again looked good, but teams will keep bowling there (outside off stump) all the time. He needs to understand that, especially those lengths where he can't get runs off. Anything short, he can dab it to third man. Anything full is fine as well. But he needs to understand which deliveries he must leave," Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

While Kohli has been rested for the upcoming white-ball series, Jaffer feels that staying in touch the game might have been more beneficial for the star batter.

"Every innings is going to pile up pressure on him and probably put doubts in him as well. People keep reminding him. I am sure it adds up on him. If he had played those T20s, he would have been in touch. I don't know if this break will help him. Next innings will be very crucial for him," he said.

Promoted

England won the second ODI by 100 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.

The series decider will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17.