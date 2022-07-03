The Jonny Bairstow-Virat Kohli drama was the centre of attention on Day 3 of the ongoing rescheduled 5th Test between England and India at Edgbaston. With Bairstow seemingly struggling, Kohli was seen repeatedly sledging him. Soon after, Bairstow teed off, slamming his century off just 119 deliveries. Kohli, however, had the last laugh, as he took the catch off Mohammed Shami's bowling to dismiss Bairstow for 104. As the England star walked back to the pavillion, Kohli was seen blowing a kiss.

Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates Jonny Bairstow wicket by blowing a kiss

Kohli takes a sharp catch as Shami strikes on the first ball of a new spell to remove the danger man



Well played, Jonny Bairstow



Bairstow's third century in as many Tests helped rescue England from 84/5 after Indian pacers left them reeling on Day 2.

Once Bairstow started his onslaught, he and England captain Ben Stokes put the pressure on the Indian bowlers, before the latter was dismissed thanks to a sensational catch by Jasprit Bumrah.

Bairstow, with Sam Billings joining him, continued his brutal assault as he brought up his century soon after the second session resumed.

Once Bairstow fell, the rest were quick to go as well as India wrapped up England's innings for 284, taking a 132-run first-innings lead.

Mohammed Siraj took four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed three. Mohammed Shami also struck twice, while Shardul Thakur claimed one.

India were put in to bat by Ben Stokes and centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja powered them to 416.

Pant smashed 146 off just 111 deliveries, with the help of 19 boundaries and four sixes, while Jadeja made 104.

Bumrah also played his part with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 31 off just 16 deliveries. Bumrah notably hit 29 runs off a Stuart Broad over. With extras, the over went for 35 runs and became the most expensive one in Test history.