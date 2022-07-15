Pacer Umran Malik made his India debut in the T20 International (T20I) series against Ireland and then also played in the three-match T20I series against England. However, he has not found a place in either the ODI or T20I squad for India's upcoming series against West Indies. Former India batter Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to note his exclusion and said that the team management must have already spoken to the youngster as it is "all about nurturing his talent".

"Umran Malik isn't there in any of the two squads. ODI and T20i. I'm pretty sure that he's been spoken to already...because it'll be all about nurturing his talent going forward," Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh are the pacers picked for the T20I series against West Indies, with Hardik Pandya also named as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

In the three T20Is he has played so far, Umran Malik has picked two wickets and has an economy rate of 12.44.

Umran was picked for India after impressing with his sheer pace in IPL 2022.

Batters found it hard to deal with his speed, as he finished the season with 22 wickets.

However, he has proven to be rather expensive so far in the little experience he has had in international cricket.

Aakash Chopra had earlier spoken about why he feels Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket yet.

"Umran Malik has something that others don't have - extreme pace. You can't teach that to anyone. You can teach everything else - line and length, yorker, bouncer, slower ones, knuckle ball etc. But you can't teach someone how to bowl with speed. You are either born a pacer or you are born a medium-pacer," Chopra had said in a video on his Youtube channel.

"No doubt, he has the pace. But what I feel is that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket as of now. It is very simple, he needs time. He hasn't played a lot of cricket and so he is still raw," he said.