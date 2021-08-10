Ahead of the upcoming second Test match against England, R Sridhar seems to have come up with a new fielding drill for Team india players, including wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The BCCI took to social media to post a video of Sridhar training Pant with a unique method, which also included Prasidh Krishna, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari. Posting the video on Twitter, the BCCI also captioned it as, "How is that for a drill? Fielding coach @coach_rsridhar keeping the boys on their toes. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND @RishabhPant17 @Wriddhipops @prasidh43 @Hanumavihari".

In the video, the Indian coach can be seen batting, with Krishna on the bowling end. Also, both Saha and Vihari are placed on opposite sides of Sridhar to distract Pant, who receives deliveries from Krishna.

The first Test match was drawn at Trent Bridge and both sides will be aiming to grab a win in the second Test at Lord's.

The ongoing five-match series is an important test for Virat Kohli, considering India's recent defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI also posted some training photos on Twitter. Here are the pictures:

Meanwhile, coach Ravi Shastri also posted a photo on social media, and he captioned it as, "Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here... #TeamIndia".

Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here... #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/txmelmxJ2Q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 10, 2021

The second Test match is scheduled to begin from August 12.