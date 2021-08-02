Story ProgressBack to home
England vs India: Mayank Agarwal Hit On Head During Practice, To Undergo Concussion Test: Sources
England vs India: India opener Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head by a short ball from Mohammed Siraj while practising in the nets, sources told NDTV.
ENG vs IND: Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head while practising in the nets in England.© AFP
India batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj while practising in the nets on Monday, sources told NDTV. Agarwal will undergo a concussion test, sources said. The first Test between England and India begins on August 4 in Nottingham.
More to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.