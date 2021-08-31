England skipper Joe Root on Tuesday said his side will need to keep India captain Virat Kohli quiet in the next two Tests if they want to win the five-match series. After the third Test, the series stands level at 1-1. Kohli has so far notched just one fifty-plus score in the ongoing series with James Anderson managing to dismiss him twice. "The credit needs to go to our bowling attack, Virat is a world-class player hence the credit needs to be given to the bowling group. We have been able to keep him quiet, it is an extremely good effort from our bowling group and it is something we have to continue if we have to win this series. We have found ways to get him out, he is a fine player and has done tremendous things in Test cricket, we will have to look at ways to get the best players out," said Root during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"Absolutely, world-class side like India led by Virat Kohli, I expect nothing less than a response. We would be naive to think otherwise. If we find ourselves ahead at any stage of the game, we have to consolidate," he added.

With the score reading 215/2 at the start of the fourth morning, India would have hoped to continue their comeback that they had started on Day 3 of the third Test at Leeds on Friday.

But that didn't happen as the England bowlers came out all guns blazing and wrapped up the game in the opening session itself on Saturday to register an innings and 76-run win.

"I think it was a brilliant performance, nice template for us to work with really. The challenge is to replicate it and go one better. From a bowling perspective, I think we were flawless, we hit the right lengths early on and we managed to do it for long periods of time. With bat in hand, Headingley was our best outing till now and hopefully, we can go on," said Root.

"I think more than anything, we are very pleased with how we have sort of grown into this series. We have worked extremely hard to make the series 1-1, now is where the hard work really starts. We will look to go again and keep getting better," he added.