After the first Test match ended in a draw, England and India will now face-off in the second Test match that will start on Thursday at Lord's in London. The first Test match might have ended in a draw but the visitors had a shot at victory on the final day before rain played spoilsport. India needed 157 runs on the final day with nine wickets remaining but the entire day was washed out and as a result, the series stands level at 0-0. India played four seamers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur) and one spinner (Ravindra Jadeja) in the first Test. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was omitted from the playing XI even after he played a warm-up match before the first Test match where he picked up five wickets. England, who went without a spinner in the Nottingham Test, have roped in spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali in the squad for the Lord's Test. The addition of Moeen Ali to the squad will also give a back-up batting option to England.

Where will England vs India 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs India 2nd Test match will be played at Lord's, London.

When will England vs India 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs India 2nd Test match will be played from August 12 to 16.

What time will England vs India 2nd Test match begin?

The England vs India 2nd Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd Test match?

The England vs India 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of England vs India 2nd Test match?

The live streaming for England vs India 2nd Test match will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)