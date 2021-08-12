India opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered a 126-run opening stand against England on the opening day of the ongoing second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. This is the first time that India's opening batters have put on more than 100 runs in a Test played outside Asia since 2011. This is also the highest first-innings opening partnership for India at Lord's since 1952. Rohit was not able to get to the three-figure mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer James Anderson.

After Lunch, Rohit and Rahul brought up the 100-run opening stand in the 33rd over of the innings. Rohit was the aggressor of the two and was marching ahead to another century in the longest format.

However, he was not able to register a century as he was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the 44th over and this brought an end to the 126-run opening partnership.

Rohit got out after scoring 83 runs. This brought Cheteshwar Pujara (9) to the middle and he once again failed to get going and was dismissed by Anderson.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul brought their best to the middle as the visitors went into Lunch without losing a single wicket. The first session saw few interruptions due to rain and only 18.4 overs were bowled in the session.

Earlier, Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl and the home team skipper made no bones about the fact that he wanted to make use of the overcast conditions to put pressure on India.

But Rohit and Rahul ensured India had a solid foundation.