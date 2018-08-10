 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Bright Conditions Promise Play On Day 2

Updated: 10 August 2018 14:03 IST

Live cricket score India vs England, Lord's Test: The opening day of the second Test was called off due to continuous rain at Lord's.

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Bright Conditions Promise Play On Day 2
India vs England Live: India will face England in the second Test at Lord's. © BCCI

The opening day of the second Test featuring hosts England and India was called off due to continuous rain at Lord's on Thursday. Weather played a spoil sport as the entire day was washed out. Even toss couldn't take place with rain starting in the morning. The home side lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after winning the first Test in Birmingham narrowly by 31 runs. The match which was scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST was delayed as morning overcast skies in North London gave away to the persistent rain, forcing the pitch to be under covers throughout the day. The umpires waited for the rain to subside but ultimately called it a day at 21:20 IST. Interestingly, this is the first time that a whole day's play has been lost in England due to weather since August 24, 2013, when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2, straight from Lord's

14:01 IST: It's a glorious morning at Lord's.

13:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

The hosts will also be without Ben Stokes, who took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and final day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, because of the Durham all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.

 

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

1640 LOCAL - Hello and a warm welcome... oops... habits die hard. A record has been broken. For the first time since 2001, an opening day has been washed out in a Lord's Test. Persistent drizzle has literally forced players indoors, stopping for a brief period of 15-20 minutes around Tea time. We are being promised of better forecast over the remaining 4 days. This now becomes a 4-day Test, with the follow-on being reduced to 150 runs. Every day till Day 5 will now have a minimum of 96 overs bowled. WEATHER PERMITTING. That is all from us. Thanks a lot for being with us. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT) for hopefully some cricketing action on Day 2. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

load more
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Hardik Pandya Ishant Sharma Kuldeep Yadav England vs India, 2018 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Bright Conditions Promise Play On Day 2
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Bright Conditions Promise Play On Day 2
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Washes Out Play On Day 1 At Lord
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain Washes Out Play On Day 1 At Lord's
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: England Beat India By 31 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead in 5-Match Series
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: England Beat India By 31 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead in 5-Match Series
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: Kohli Key For India In Chase Of 194 vs England
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: Kohli Key For India In Chase Of 194 vs England
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli
India vs England Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli's 149 Keeps India In The Game vs England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.