India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Bright Conditions Promise Play On Day 2

The opening day of the second Test featuring hosts England and India was called off due to continuous rain at Lord's on Thursday. Weather played a spoil sport as the entire day was washed out. Even toss couldn't take place with rain starting in the morning. The home side lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after winning the first Test in Birmingham narrowly by 31 runs. The match which was scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST was delayed as morning overcast skies in North London gave away to the persistent rain, forcing the pitch to be under covers throughout the day. The umpires waited for the rain to subside but ultimately called it a day at 21:20 IST. Interestingly, this is the first time that a whole day's play has been lost in England due to weather since August 24, 2013, when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates of India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2, straight from Lord's

14:01 IST: It's a glorious morning at Lord's.

13:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test at Lord's.

England captain Joe Root confirmed on Wednesday that Ollie Pope, a 20-year-old Surrey batsman, would make his Test debut in place of the dropped Dawid Malan.

The hosts will also be without Ben Stokes, who took three wickets on Sunday's fourth and final day at Edgbaston, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli, because of the Durham all-rounder's ongoing trial for affray in Bristol.

England have yet to decide whether Chris Woakes, a fellow pace-bowling all-rounder, or off-spinner Moeen Ali will replace Stokes.

Neither England nor India, who might also make changes, are obliged to confirm their teams until the toss takes place.