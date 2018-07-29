 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli Will Be Hard To Stop Once He Gets His Confidence, Says Mike Hussey

Updated: 29 July 2018 20:06 IST

Virat Kohli had a poor outing in India's 2014 tour of England where he could only muster 134 runs in 5 Tests.

Virat Kohli missed out on county cricket due to a neck injury sustained during IPL. © AFP

The much-awaited five-match Test series between India and England starts on August 1, Wednesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With Virat Kohli leading the Test side for the first time in England, all the attention will be on the 29-year-old batsman. After a poor outing back in 2014 tour, where Kohli could only muster 134 runs in 5 Tests, a lot is expected from Virat Kohli. Ahead of the opening Test, former Australian batsman, Mike Hussey backed Virat Kohli and said that it will be difficult to stop him once he gets his momentum. Hussey also opined that Kohli should be cautious against the English bowlers upfront.

"I am sure Virat would have learnt a lot from the 2014 Test series and that experience will help him now. I am sure he is going to be very determined like always. How he starts is going to be the key. If he gets his confidence up and spends some time at the crease, it will give him momentum. Once he gets his confidence, he will be hard to stop," Hussey was quoted by Times of India as saying.

Virat Kohli was scheduled to travel to England after IPL to play county cricket for Surrey but had to miss out due to a neck injury sustained during IPL.

Hussey stated that the county experience would have helped Kohli a lot and it was unfortunate that he missed out on the opportunity.

"It's just a shame he picked up that injury and couldn't go early to play county. It would have helped him a lot," added Hussey, who represented Australia in 79 Tests, 185 ODIs and 38 T20s.

Kohli's stability will be the key for India if they are to win the five-match series on the English soil.

Comments
Highlights
  • The first Test is scheduled to start from August 1 in Birmingham.
  • Virat will be leading the side for the first time in England.
  • Virat Kohli had an average of 13.4 in 5 Test in 2014 tour of England.
