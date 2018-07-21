Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Dinner With Their Better Halves

Away from the hustle bustle of the tiring England tour, skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-over deputy Rohit Sharma were seen enjoying some quality time with their respective better halves. Kohli dedicated the meal to wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma with a caption which said: "Meal with the bestest!" Meanwhile, Rohit, who has been over-looked for the first three of five-match Test series against England which is slated to get underway from August 1 at the Edgbaston in Birminghamm, was seen enjoying a dinner date with wife Ritika Sajdeh at Hakkasan, Mayfair in London. "Date night with my ??" Rohit wrote on his Instagram post.

Meal with the bestest! ?????? pic.twitter.com/4UwGbHxIyE — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2018

Date night with my ?? A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jul 20, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

A few days back, opening batsman Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and posted a positive message a day after his was dropped from India's 18-man squad for the first three Tests of the five-match Test series against England. "Sun will rise again tomorrow," Rohit's post read.

India's selection panel met in Leeds, the venue for England's eight-wicket win in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley on Wednesday, to pick the Test squad. Rohit last played in whites in January earlier this year against South Africa.

The right-hander scored just 78 runs in four innings at an average of 19.50. Due to his dismal performances in the first two Tests of the three-match series against South Africa, Rohit was dropped from the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

The right-hander was also excluded from the squad for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan. Rohit, who is the only player who has scored three hundreds in T20Is and three double-centuries in ODIs, made his Test debut in 2013.

Since then, the 31-year-old has played just 25 Tests, scoring 1479 runs at an average of 39.97.