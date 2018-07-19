 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India A Side Thrashed By England Lions

Updated: 19 July 2018 23:01 IST

India A were set a target of 421 to win at New Road but restricted to 167 for nine with last man Ankit Rajpoot absent hurt.

India A Side Thrashed By England Lions
Alister Cook scored his 62nd first class ton in the match. © Twitter

India's A side crashed to a 253-run defeat against England Lions after the tourists collapsed in a failed run chase on Thursday. The Indians had been set 421 to win at New Road but restricted to 167 for nine with last man Ankit Rajpoot absent hurt. Against an Indian team packed with international experience, England selectors Ed Smith and James Taylor had picked six players with Test caps in the Lions XI, including former captain Alastair Cook. Cook's 180 in the first innings was the third-highest individual score in an A Test for the Lions or the England A and B teams who preceded them.

Nick Gubbins helped Cook set the tone with 73 on the first day, Dawid Malan eased back into red-ball mode with a half-century in each innings, and Ollie Pope marked his Lions debut with a sparky unbeaten 50 on day three.

Sam Curran became the youngest bowler to take five wickets in an innings for England in an A Test, and ended with match figures of seven for 60.

Chris Woakes took a major step forward in his bid to prove his fitness for England's forthcoming Test Series against India.

Jamie Porter and Matthew Fisher also impressed, while Somerset spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach ended the match on a high.

Bess claimed the scalps of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, for India's top scores of 48 and 61 respectively, and Leach forced Jayant Yadav to miscue to mid-off.

 

Topics : Cricket Alastair Cook Rishabh Pant Ajinkya Rahane England vs India, 2018
Highlights
  • Alister Cook scored 180 in the first innings.
  • Rishabh Pant (61) was the top scorer for India A.
  • Sam Curran ended with figures of 7 for 60 for England.
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

