England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Adil Rashid Could Get Test Call Up To Face India: Trevor Bayliss

Updated: 20 July 2018 14:59 IST

Coach Trevor Bayliss on Thursday said leg-spinner Adil Rashid could earn an England Test recall to face India if he changes his mind over red-ball cricket.

Adil Rashid Could Get Test Call Up To Face India: Trevor Bayliss
Adil Rashid has not played five-day cricket since December 2016. © AFP

Coach Trevor Bayliss on Thursday said leg-spinner Adil Rashid could earn an England Test recall to face India if he changes his mind over red-ball cricket. Asked whether Rashid would be considered for Test selection, Bayliss said: "Possibly. This year is probably the best we've seen him bowl. He's bowled well in one-day cricket over the last few years but his control and his consistency this year has been top class and probably the best I've seen him bowl since I've been here".

Adil Rashid has not played five-day cricket since December 2016 when he played the last of his 10 Tests, preferring to compete only in 50-over and 20-over formats.

Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in one-day and Twenty20 internationals for England this summer, with 25 victims, including Virat Kohli at Headingley on Tuesday with a sharply-turning delivery that left India's captain awestruck.

"(Reconsidering) is a decision he's got to make. I'm not sure whether (national selector) Ed Smith's had a chat with him or not. Could he get picked in the Test team on white-ball form? Well, it's already been proven this year - it's happened once (with Jos Buttler). So I'm sure he'll be up for discussion, definitely," Bayliss said.

Rashid's performances have been delivered at a time when England are short of spin options in the five-day arena too. Moeen Ali lost his place following a difficult winter and Dom Bess and Jack Leach have been handed debuts since.

(With AFP inputs)

