India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Others, Depart For Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah and three other players -- Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja -- departed for England on Monday to be part of the Indian Test contingent. Bumrah, who was initially included in the squads for the limited-over series, was forced to return due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Test specialist and top-order batsman Pujara along with Jadeja and Ishant have all been included in the squad for the first three of five-match series after missing out on the One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Bumrah took to social media to mark their departure and said, "Off again!? #travellog," along with a picture waiting for their flight on the airport lounge.

India, on a tour of the United Kingdom, have so far played two T20I series (vs Ireland and England) and an ODI series against England. The visitors will hope that the inclusion of their key players in the Test squad will help them prevail over the hosts.

While the visitors comprehensively won both T20I series, they lost the three-match ODI series. Virat Kohli was the only performer in India's batting line-up, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

Dhawan was not at his best and the middle-order continued to disappoint with the likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni unable to fire.