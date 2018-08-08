India vs England, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

After losing a nail-biting first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs, India would expect its floundering batsmen to take more responsibility in pursuit of a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England, starting from Thursday at the Lord's in London. The world number one Test side came close to victory but top-order failure led to the loss on the fourth day of the Test. Still suffering from the absence of front-line seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India will likely go with the same pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. For England, Ben Stokes is out of the second Test as he is in court this week on a criminal charge of affray, while Dawid Malan has been dropped due to poor form. Chris Woakes and Oliver Pope have replaced them in the team.