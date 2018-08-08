 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 08 August 2018 13:17 IST

India bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the second Test at the Lord's.

India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs. © AFP

After losing a nail-biting first Test in Birmingham by 31 runs, India would expect its floundering batsmen to take more responsibility in pursuit of a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England, starting from Thursday at the Lord's in London. The world number one Test side came close to victory but top-order failure led to the loss on the fourth day of the Test. Still suffering from the absence of front-line seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India will likely go with the same pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. For England, Ben Stokes is out of the second Test as he is in court this week on a criminal charge of affray, while Dawid Malan has been dropped due to poor form. Chris Woakes and Oliver Pope have replaced them in the team.

When is the India vs England, 2nd Test match beginning?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match begins on August 9, 2018.

Where is the India vs England, 2nd Test match?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the India vs England, 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will begin at 3:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 2nd Test match?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd Test match?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • India trail 0-1 in the 5-match Test series against England.
  • India lost the first Test match in Birmingham.
  • Sam Curran was awarded man of the match in the first Test.
