 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: India's Continental Dominance Will Face Stiff Test

Updated: 13 September 2018 09:04 IST

India have historically dominated the Asia Cup but this year is different.

Asia Cup 2018: India
The first Asia Cup in T20I format was held in 2016 with India beating hosts Bangladesh in the final. © AFP

India would be keen to keep their domination in the Asia Cup of cricket, the continental battle for supremacy, alive but they will face a stiff test from eternal rivals Pakistan. The first Asia Cup was held in 1984 in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, with India becoming the inaugural winners. Since then, two teams have dominated the continental tournament -- India and Sri Lanka. While India have lifted the trophy six times (5 times in ODI format and once in the T20 format), Sri Lanka have won it on five occasions. Pakistan have somewhat disappointed in the tournament, having won it just two times. In 2015, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the biennial tournament will be played in the ODI and T20I format on a rotational basis.

The first Asia Cup in T20I format was held in 2016 with India beating hosts Bangladesh in the final in Dhaka to clinch the title.

India will once again head to the Asia Cup 2018 as the favourites but this time around Pakistan could prove to be handful. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side upset India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final and have produced some solid performances since then.

India will also be without run-machine and captain Virat Kohli and that will be a big advantage for other teams.

Rival teams will also be looking at the fact that India have not done so well in the Asia Cup in the recent past. India might have won the 2016 Asia Cup but that was their first title triumph in the continental tournament since 2010.

After winning the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, it was Sri Lanka that lifted the trophy two years later at home with India not taking part due to a political situation in the island country.

However, India reclaimed the trophy in 1988 with Bangladesh playing hosts. The Indian team then went on to win the next two editions as well (1990-91 and 1994-95) to make it a hat-trick of titles -- four overall.

However, post the triumph in 1994-95, India saw a downturn in fortunes. The Indian cricket team returned empty handed in the next four editions with Sri Lanka winning three titles in that duration and Pakistan winning one.

India, led by MS Dhoni, finally ended their drought in 2010, beating hosts Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final at Dambulla.

Pakistan won the 2011-12 trophy with Sri Lanka taking home the title in 2013-14.

In 2016, the tournament was held in the T20I format, serving as a warm-up for the World Twenty20. The tournament was held in Bangladesh with India going unbeaten in the tournament and getting the better of the hosts in the final.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will face a stiff test from eternal rivals Pakistan
  • The first Asia Cup was held in 1984 in Sharjah
  • India have lifted the trophy six times
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Gets Batting Advice From Yuzvendra Chahal
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Gets Batting Advice From Yuzvendra Chahal
Asia Cup 2018: Champions Trophy Win In The Past, Sarfraz Ahmed Now Focussed On Momentum Ahead Of Next India Clash
Asia Cup 2018: Champions Trophy Win In The Past, Sarfraz Ahmed Now Focussed On Momentum Ahead Of Next India Clash
Shoaib Malik Bats For More India vs Pakistan Matches
Shoaib Malik Bats For More India vs Pakistan Matches
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong All-Rounder Tanwir Afzal Picks India As Favourites Over Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong All-Rounder Tanwir Afzal Picks India As Favourites Over Pakistan
Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Key For India In Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Key For India In Virat Kohli's Absence, Says Brett Lee
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.