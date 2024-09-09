Young India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel on Sunday equalled legendary stumper MS Dhoni's astonishing record in the Duleep Trophy. Jurel, who is representing India A in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, showcased his brilliant glovework in the match against India B in Bengaluru. The 23-year-old claimed seven catches in the second innings, equalling Dhoni's 20-year-old record of taking the most catches in an innings of a Duleep Trophy match.

Representing the East Zone, Dhoni took seven catches in an innings against Central Zone in 2004/05.

Emulating his idol's success



Dhruv Jurel matches MS Dhoni's record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in the Duleep Trophy! #DhruvJurel #MSDhoni #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/FdXeR6mCKJ — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) September 8, 2024

However, Jurel had a forgettable outing with the bat as he was dismissed for scores of 2 and 0 across the two innings.

Coming back to the match, Navdeep Saini claimed five wickets and hit a crucial half-century to power India B to a 76-run win over India A.

Saini stitched a 205-run stand with Musheer Khan, who led the scoring charts with his 181 in the first innings, to lead India B's charge. India B's lead of 90 runs in the second innings proved to be decisive, despite KL Rahul and Akash Deep's fighting knocks of 57 and 43, respectively in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant, who made his return to red ball cricket after almost two years, also hit a quickfire fifty in the second innings.

Chasing 275 to win, India A were bowled out for 198 in the second innings. In the second innings, Yash Dayal claimed three wickets while Mukesh Kumar and Saini grabbed a couple each.

However, KL Rahul's return to form could be a huge boost for India ahead of a two match series against Bangladesh.

Musheer was named Man of the Match for his efforts with the bat in the first innings.