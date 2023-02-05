ZIM vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates:West Indies will will begin the Day 2 of the first Test against Zimbabwe from 112/0 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. The first day ended on an abrupt note after rain played a spoilsport and early stumps had to be taken. Currently, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (55*) and Kraigg Brathwaite (55*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. On the other hand, Zimbabwe eyeing their first wicket of the match and would look to redeem themselves on Day 2. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies from the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

