Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates
ZIM vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: West Indies will will begin the Day 2 of the first Test against Zimbabwe from 112/0 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday
ZIM vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: West Indies will begin Day 2 on a high note
ZIM vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates:West Indies will will begin the Day 2 of the first Test against Zimbabwe from 112/0 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. The first day ended on an abrupt note after rain played a spoilsport and early stumps had to be taken. Currently, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (55*) and Kraigg Brathwaite (55*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. On the other hand, Zimbabwe eyeing their first wicket of the match and would look to redeem themselves on Day 2. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies from the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo
1st Test, West Indies in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 04, 2023
Day 2 | Wet Ground Condition
ZIM
WI
112/0 (51.0)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.2
% chance to win
WI 52%
Draw 44%
ZIM 4%
Batsman
Kraigg Brathwaite
55 (138)
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
55* (170)
Bowler
Richard Ngarava
23/0 (9)
Brandon Mavuta
18/0 (7)
Topics mentioned in this article
ZIM vs WI, 1st Test Live
Update 2.10 pm IST (8.40 am GMT) - The live pictures from the ground show that the sun isn't out yet and the pitch is covered which seems to be a precautionary measure as there isn't any rain at the moment. Let's hope that till the next inspection, the weather stays rain free and we get a start time soon. Stay tuned. Well, the sheets on the pitch are now being taken off as well.
Update 1.51 pm IST (8.21 am GMT) - There is more news coming in from the ground. The umpires have scheduled an inspection for 2.40 pm IST (9.10 am GMT). We shall have a clear picture by then about how Day 2 is going to progress. Stay tuned.
Update 1.30 pm IST (8 am GMT) - There is some good news as the covers are being peeled off. For now, only the pitch is under covers and the weather seems a bit brighter as well. Hopefully, we get some positive news soon. Stay tuned. Also, the pitch is now uncovered, so, things are looking better.
Update 1.15 pm IST (7.45 am GMT) - The news from the middle is that the start of play has been officially delayed. There is still rain around and the covers are in place. Stay tuned for further updates.
There isn't any official update as of yet from the ground regarding the start of play. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted.
Apart from the weather, there were still 51 overs bowled on Day 1 and it is the visiting side who has been able to make early inroads in the game. After opting to bat first, Kraigg Brathwaite built a steady stand with young Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the top of the order and even though it was slow going for most of the day, they did pick up the pace a few overs before the rain came in. As for Zimbabwe, they know that the wicket is a good one for batting but will be hoping to put on a more aggressive bowling display on Day 2 and try to pick up early wickets. Well, the big question is how much play will we get in on Day 2? And, will the action begin on time? Stick around as we bring you the latest updates.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The action on Day 1 was mostly spoiled due to the persistent rain and even though the covers were taken off a couple of times, no play was possible for almost a session and a half. The weather this morning is overcast with clouds hovering around the stadium and there's a forecast of rain early on Day 2 as well.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, more or less an eventful day of Test cricket ends with West Indies gaining the early advantage. We still have four days of cricket to come and the weather forecast for Day 2 also includes a bit of rain in the afternoon. Hopefully, we do get more play on Day 2 than we did on Day 1. Join us for the second day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday with the play scheduled to begin half an hour early at 1 pm IST (7.30 am GMT). You can join us early though for the build-up. Cheers!
Update 7.55 pm IST (2.25 pm GMT) - The inevitable has happened and play has been abandoned on Day 1! Well, a rain-marred Day 1 of the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies comes to an end without any play possible for the entirety of the final session. Before rain showed up though, the Windies had just started to score a bit more freely with both openers notching up half tons. Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 55 each with the score being 112/0. Just like the first session, the second session too was a toil for the Zimbabwean bowlers but there were signs of spin playing a role later in the game. Having said that, the wicket-taking opportunities were once again negligible and it was a pretty comfortable outing for the Windies openers.
Update 7.34 pm IST (2.04 pm GMT) - What a bummer! RAIN IS BACK and so are all the covers. Our joy short-lived and now it's increasingly looking impossible to have any play today. Even if the rain seizes, the light is going to be an issue. Stay tuned and stay hopeful.
Update 7.29 pm IST (1.59 pm GMT) - There are some promising signs and we might finally get to see some cricket after all the delay. The covers are completely off and there is a roller being used to dry the outfield. The umpires continue to stay out in the middle and assess the conditions.
Update 7.17 pm IST (1.47 pm GMT) - Currently, it isn't raining in Bulawayo and the conditions have become a bit brighter but the covers are still intact. The groundsmen are out in the middle and the umpires walk out as well to have an inspection. It looks like they are once again peeling the layers off one by one after having a chat with the umpires. Stay tuned as there might be an official update regarding the fate of the day's play soon.
Update 6.47 pm IST (1.17 pm GMT) - Oh, no! Just when it seemed that the covers were fully coming off, the groundstaff bring out an extra layer of covers onto the pitch. This means that probably there's more rain on the horizon and that's not the news cricketing fans wanted to hear. The possibility of any more play on Day 1 seems unlikely if the conditions stay as it is but let's hope for the best. We will keep you posted with the latest updates.
Update 6.24 pm IST (12.54 pm GMT) - There is some good news as the rain seems to have stopped. The ground though seems to have plenty of water on it and the covers are slowly being peeled off. The full force of the groundsmen is on the field and they will now do their best to try and get the field ready for play before the end of the day. The light will be another concern for the umpires as it is still a bit gloomy out there in the middle. Fingers crossed. Stay tuned as we bring you further updates.
Update 6.08 pm IST (12.38 pm GMT) - The rain looks to have settled into a light drizzle at the moment. The sky has gotten a bit brighter as well and hopefully, we can get to see some cricketing action soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
Update 5.45 pm IST (12.15 pm GMT) - The news from the ground is that Tea has been officially taken. And, while the wait for the rain to stop continues, there is some other cricketing news as well. Perth Scorchers have defeated Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets in a gut-wrenching final over to retain their Big Bash League title and claim their fifth trophy overall. Needing 176 runs for victory, Ashton Turner played a crucial knock and then Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly combined for a match-winning stand to send the home crowd into ecstasy. Stick around for further updates.
Update 5.39 pm IST (12.09 pm GMT) - Here comes the rain with full force! The umpires get together and have decided to take the players off the ground. The groundsmen are rushing forward with the covers. it's getting heavier and heavier now. More covers are coming on. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted.
This is pushed through a bit quicker and at the stumps, keeping a tad low. Kraigg Brathwaite manages to keep it out.
Nicely flighted on middle and leg, Kraigg Brathwaite defends it onto the leg side once more.