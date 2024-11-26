Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: Zimbabwe will be squaring off against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Bulawayo. The hosts will be high on confidence as they have taken 1-0 lead in the series. However, Pakistan will be eyeing a solid comeback in order to level the series. Earlier on Sunday, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs in a rain-shortened 1st ODI match. The home team scored 205 all out after 40.2 overs thanks mainly to a 62-run eighth-wicket stand between Richard Ngarava (48) and Sikandar Raza (39).

Pakistan, reeling from a 3-0 ODI series loss to Australia this week, were struggling at 60-6 after 21 overs when torrential rain, thunder and lightning halted play in the southern city. After a delay of several hours, the match was called off and the DLS method applied, giving Zimbabwe a convincing victory.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming 2nd ODI Live Telecast, Check Where And How To Watch

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, November 26 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be held?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be held at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and FanCode website and app.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)