Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan Opt To Bat First
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard Updates: Pakistan eye series win.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates© AFP
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Mohammed Rizwan will be eyeing a second successive ODI series win as Pakistan's white-ball captain as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Bulawayo. Without star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss in the first ODI, losing by 80 runs (via DLS method). However, they roared back in style in the second ODI, chasing down a paltry target of 146 in just 18.2 overs, with young opener Saim Ayub slamming a sensational 113* off just 62 balls. Having beaten Australia a few weeks ago, Pakistan now have the chance to win a series in Zimbabwe. (LIVE Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 28, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
PAK
171/2 (34.4)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.93
Batsman
Kamran Ghulam
68* (69)
Mohammad Rizwan
21 (34)
Bowler
Sean Williams
34/0 (8)
Faraz Akram
15/1 (3.4)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score
No run.
Change.
No run.
No run.
A little bit of confusion in running between the wickets but no harm done. Fullish around middle, Mohammad Rizwan blocks it from the front foot in front of mid-wicket. Kamran Ghulam comes halfway down the track but is sent back by Mohammad Rizwan.
Darted in, short and on middle, Rizwan jabs it to mid-wicket.
Quicker, shorter, around middle, turns away after pitching, Mohammad Rizwan defends it down on the leg side.
FOUR! Rizwan sweeps and sweeps well! A bit too full, angled in, on the pads, Mohammad Rizwan gets down and uses the angle. Rolls his wrists on the ball and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary.
Short and on off, Kamran stays back and keeps it out on the off side. An expensive over from Brian. 17 runs off the over.
SIX! Second of the over. Kamran is opening up having reached his fifty! Brian tosses it up, full and on middle, Kamran Ghulam takes a couple of steps down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. Tonks it way over wide long on for six more runs.
Flatter and shorter, on off, Kamran pats it down on the off side.
SIX! Clean strike! Too full, right in the slot, on off, Kamran Ghulam gets down and slog sweeps it well over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
FOUR! Excellent use of the feet! Tossed up, full and on off, Kamran skips down the track and carves it up and over cover for a boundary.
Fuller and on middle, Rizwan pushes it to long on for a run.
Full again, on off, Kamran defends it off the front foot.
Floated up, full and on off, blocked out off the front foot by Kamran.
FOUR! There it is, MAIDEN ODI FIFTY FOR KAMRAN! He has batted with a good tempo throughout the innings and has looked impressive from ball one. Dropped short by Sean, on middle, Kamran Ghulam climbs all over it as he rocks back and pulls it to the left of deep square leg for a boundary.
Full again, on off, Rizwan eases it to long off for one more.
Tossed up, full and on off, Ghulam drives it through covers for a single.
Darted in, short and on off, Ghulam hangs back and knocks it back to the bowler.