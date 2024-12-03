Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will be squaring off against Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Bulawayo. The visitors are currently leading 1-0 in the series after registering an emphatic 57-run victory. An unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 65 by Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan set up Pakistan against Zimbabwe. Pakistan, who are chase a white-ball double in Zimbabwe having already won the ODI series 2-1, won the toss in Bulawayo and posted 165-4 while Zimbabwe were all out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

The tourists were 100-4 with 34 deliveries remaining at Queens Sports Club when Tahir and Khan came together to slam a rapid 65 runs as they punished poor bowling and careless fielding.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, December 3 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and websites in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)