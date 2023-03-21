Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 1st ODI, Live: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday. Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of key players Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, while Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams and Tendai Chatara have also been selected after missing the recent Test series against the West Indies through injury. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, straight from the Harare Sports Club in Harare: