Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Netherlands Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Zimbabwe
ZIM vs NED, 1st ODI, Live: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series
ZIM vs NED, 1st ODI, Live: Zimbabwe aim to have winning start© AFP
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 1st ODI, Live: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday. Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of key players Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, while Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams and Tendai Chatara have also been selected after missing the recent Test series against the West Indies through injury. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands, straight from the Harare Sports Club in Harare:
1st ODI, Netherlands in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Mar 21, 2023
Play In Progress
ZIM
68/4 (12.4)
NED
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.37
% chance to win
ZIM 61%
NED 39%
Batsman
Sikandar Raza
10 (15)
Ryan Burl
10* (7)
Bowler
Paul van Meekeren
30/2 (6)
Brandon Glover
16/0 (1.4)
Fuller one on pads, Ryan Burl flicks this to fine leg for a single.
FOUR! Powerfully cut for four. Short and wide outside off, Ryan Burl cuts this over point for a boundary.
Full and wide outside off, Ryan Burl drives this to cover for no run.
Fuller one around middle, Ryan Burl defends this off the front foot.
Back of a length outside off, Sikandar Raza cuts this to third man for a single.
On a length outside off, Ryan Burl guides this to point and takes a single.
Quicker and fuller in middle, Sikandar Raza blocks this out.
Wide! Third wide of the over as Brandon Glover darts one down leg again.
Fuller one around middle, Sikandar Raza pushes this to short mid-wicket for no run.
DROPPED! Fuller one on pads, Sikandar Raza gets a little feather on this but skipper Scott Edwards drops this behind the wicket.
SIX! Stand and deliver. On a length around pads, Sikandar Raza pulls this over the deep square leg fielder for a maximum.
OUT! RUN OUT! Bizzare dismissal as Wesley Madhevere walks back. Short of a length around off, Sikandar Raza smashes this down the ground but Brandon Glover goes down quickly and gets a hand to it as the ball crashes into the stumps on the other end. Wesley Madhevere is well short of his crease and couldn't get back from the follow through. Zimbabwe are in deep trouble now.
Ryan Burl comes out to the middle now.
Wide! Good length delivery once again going down leg, Sikandar Raza looks to clip this but he misses out. Wide signaled by the umpire.
Wide! On a length going way down leg, Sikandar Raza leaves this for the keeper to collect.
Fuller one on pads, Wesley Madhevere flicks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Brandon Glover comes into the attack now.
Short of a length and on off, Wesley Madhevere guides it through point for one.
Overpitched and on off, Wesley Madhevere drills it towards mid off.
Pitched up, on middle, Sikandar Raza knocks it in front of mid on for a quick single.