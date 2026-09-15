Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia Win By 59 Runs
Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia batter Matt Renshaw on Tuesday slammed his maiden ODI century in the first ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights© X (formerly Twitter)
Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia batter Matt Renshaw on Tuesday slammed his maiden ODI century in the first ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Renshaw's 109 was the first century by an Australian against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke hit an unbeaten 105 against the Chevrons in 2004. He finished on 109 off 94 balls as Australia scored 294/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe were all out for 235 in 45.1 overs. (Scorecard)
1st ODI, Australia in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Sep 15, 2026
Match Ended
ZIM
235/10 (45.1)
AUS
294/8 (50.0)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Australia beat Zimbabwe by 59 runs
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket, Asian Games 2026, Football , Hockey, Badminton Scores, F1 Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Updates
That's a wrap from Harare - That brings us to the end of an entertaining contest, with Australia taking an early lead in the series. They will now look to seal the series in the next game, while Zimbabwe will be determined to bounce back and force a decider. We will be back here at the Harare Sports Club for the second ODI on Friday, September 18. The match gets underway at 7.30 am GMT, but make sure to join us early for all the build-up. Until then, cheers and goodbye!
The victorious skipper of Australia - Mitchell Marsh, on winning the match and representing Australia for the 100th time in ODIs, says it is a special day and a huge honour to represent Australia 100 times, and it is always really important in a three-match series to start with a win. On Australia's batting innings, he says they lost a couple of wickets in a little patch throughout the middle, but the way Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw built that partnership was crucial and Renshaw's innings was fantastic and got them to a really, probably just above-par total. On Matt Renshaw's maiden ODI hundred, he says they believe he is a quality player and has been for a long time, and now he is starting to take his opportunities and really sell himself in this line-up as he is very popular around the group and bowls really good off-spin, so it is a handy package and he is really proud of him as his first ODI 100 for Australia is always really special. On Nathan Ellis' first five-wicket haul in ODIs, he says he is a gem, an absolute gem, and he believes he is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world who can bowl in all phases, wears his heart on his sleeve, and it is a privilege having him outside, so he is very happy for him and he was pumped to get his first five-wicket. On areas for improvement, he says there are always areas to improve and they are always looking for those little one percenters that they can keep improving and hopefully they can do that in the second game. On the crowd in Harare, he says it was great and he remembers sitting in those stands, he used to go and sit out there and sing all day, though he did not know what he was singing. It brings great memories and the music was going all day. He does not know how they do it but it was a great atmosphere.
The captain of Zimbabwe - Sikandar Raza says that they are disappointed with the result, especially after feeling they were in the contest for large parts of the game. He admits they did not start particularly well but was pleased with the way the side fought their way back into the match. He feels the game ultimately slipped away from them and believes a better showing with both bat and ball could have produced a different outcome. On whether greater discipline with the ball could have changed the result, Raza says it certainly could have. He describes it as a good but consistently slow wicket with few demons and says they needed to bowl disciplined lines and make the batters work for their runs. Instead, they offered too many loose deliveries that were put away to the boundary. Raza ends by saying that a better start and improved execution could have changed the story, but hopes the team will learn from the experience and return stronger in the next game.
PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Matt Renshaw wins the award for his all-round brilliance. He scored 109 off 94 balls and picked up 1/34 (4) with the ball. Renshaw says he just wanted to rebuild after they lost quick wickets, noting he was not under pressure and wanted to build a partnership. He says the pitch was hard and it got better as the game progressed, and he wanted to use that to his advantage, adding that it is always good to score a ton in ODIs and they are looking forward to the ODI World Cup next year here.
Presentation Time...
Ellis caps off a memorable five-wicket haul - Australia made a sharp start with the ball, as Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett found early movement, with Bartlett striking quickly to set the tone. Nathan Ellis then shifted the momentum in the ninth over, removing both set batters, before Renshaw chipped in with another wicket. Zimbabwe fought back through the middle overs as Australia's spinners struggled to create the same impact, but Marsh turned to Ellis again and the pacer broke the big partnership on his return. Spencer Johnson then produced an unplayable yorker to remove Raza, and Australia never looked back. Cooper Connolly and Adam Zampa added a wicket each before Ellis fittingly returned to finish the job, completing a magnificent maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs as Australia wrapped up a comprehensive victory.
Renshaw's ton powers Australia - Earlier in the game, Australia posted a strong total, with Matt Renshaw's magnificent maiden ODI century the standout performance. Mitchell Marsh and Cooper Connolly combined for a valuable 50-run partnership, before Connolly later went on to notch up a composed fifty. Renshaw then took charge, forging partnerships of 72 with Carey and 75 with Oliver Peake to push the Aussies towards the 300-mark. Zimbabwe were a touch expensive with the ball, but Newman Nyamhuri had a day to remember, claiming his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. Brad Evans picked up two wickets, while Sikandar Raza chipped in with one.
Zimbabwe fall short but not without a fight - Despite an early setback, Zimbabwe recovered through a 44-run stand between Brian Bennett and Innocent Kaia, but losing both in the same over, followed by Brendan Taylor's failure to make an impact, left them 62/4. Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine then reignited the chase, taking on Australia's spinners and finding the boundaries regularly. Both brought up fifties and their 98-run stand had Zimbabwe back in the hunt, only for Ervine to fall just as they began to settle. Raza battled on despite his knee injury, but with the required rate mounting and little support around him, his dismissal proved decisive. The lower order could not carry the fight further, as Zimbabwe eventually ran out of steam and fell 59 runs short.
Australia draw first blood - Australia take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after a commanding performance, with plenty of positives across all departments despite several big names missing from the squad. Zimbabwe showed plenty of fight and will have lessons to take from the contest, but the Aussies were sharper when it mattered, outclassing the hosts to take the opening game.
OUT! CASTLED! Nathan Ellis wraps things up with a five-wicket haul. Australia win the first ODI by 59 runs. Back-of-the-hand slower one, on the leg-pole, Newman Nyamhuri backs away to his leg side and has a swing at it. Misses out on getting bat on ball, and the ball goes on and hits the leg stump, with the bails flying off.
Slider, into the batter, on leg, Blessing Muzarabani goes for a slog sweep but misses out. Get hit on his pads for no run.
Quicker one, on the pads, Blessing Muzarabani rocks back and looks to tuck it away but misses and gets hit on his pads. A loud appeal for LBW but the umpire tunrs it down.
Blessing Muzarabani is the last man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! That's probably the final nail in the coffin for Zimbabwe. Adam Zampa gets a wicket in his final over. He gives this one some more air, full and on middle, turns away as this is a leg-break. Brad Evans once again goes for a swipe across the line but can only manage a top edge. It goes up in the air towards short third man, where Spencer Johnson moves to his left and takes an easy catch. Australia just one wicket away from the win now.
Flatter, shortish and angling into leg, Brad Evans goes for the slog sweep again but gets a inside edge onto his pads again.
SIX! Up, up and away! Wrong'un, full and on middle, turns in. Brad Evans gets down on one knee and nails the slog sweep over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Brad Evans goes down for the sweep but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Much fuller and just outside off, Newman Nyamhuri goes for the drive but misses. 66 needed in 36 balls!
Good length and on off, Brad Evans runs it down to deep third for one.
Back of a length and around off, Brad Evans has a heave across the line but fails to connect.