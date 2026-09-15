Zimbabwe vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia batter Matt Renshaw on Tuesday slammed his maiden ODI century in the first ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Renshaw's 109 was the first century by an Australian against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke hit an unbeaten 105 against the Chevrons in 2004. He finished on 109 off 94 balls as Australia scored 294/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe were all out for 235 in 45.1 overs. (Scorecard)

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