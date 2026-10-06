Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has officially stepped down as captain in all formats. The decision marks the end of a defining era that delivered historic breakthroughs, including India's ODI World Cup victory and Asian Games gold, while opening the door for long-time vice-captain Smriti Mandhana to usher in a new leadership phase. The big announcement came after a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) review meeting in Guwahati to evaluate the team's performances in the past few months and the roadmap for the future. Chaired by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the meeting was attended by Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

While it isn't known if Harmanpreet was persuaded to take such a decision in the meeting, the timing of the decision does leave the cricket fraternity guessing.

In a lengthy post on social media, Harmanpreet shared that it was not an easy decision but the time had come for her to step down, having given everything to the national team for years. It was in 2016 that Harmanpreet first took on the responsibility as India's captain, having previously filled the role on a temporary basis.

"Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women's cricket - my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first," she wrote in the post.

Why Did Harmanpreet Kaur Step Down?

Harmanpreet's future as the captain of the women's team has long been an intense topic of debate. Several former cricketers and pundits suggested that it was time for Harmanpreet to hand over the baton to Smriti Mandhana. While wins and losses are part of the sport, Harmanpreet's decisions as a captain and even performances as a batter have often been questioned.

The pressure on Harmanpreet to step down increased significantly this year, especially after India's failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals earlier this year, coupled with her underwhelming returns with the bat, especially in the T20 format. The chorus of criticism grew rapidly, with former players like Diana Edulji advocating Mandhana's elevation. In her post, however, Harmanpreet said that every call she took was made purely with the intention of benefiting the team.

"As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves."

"I have seen it all. I have seen the lowest moments, the heartbreak, the criticism, the doubts and the days when nothing seemed to go our way. And I have also experienced the highest highs - the victories, the celebrations, the pride of representing our country, and the moments that made every sacrifice worth it.

"I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions, but also with PEACE. Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of. I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had. I carried the responsibility with pride, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of leading Indian women's cricket."

While Harmanpreet has confirmed the decision to step down from the leadership role, Harmanpreet has confirmed her intention to continue her playing career.

"Now, it is time for me to turn the page. Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will. Thank you to every teammate, coach, support staff, management, BCCI, family member and every single fan who stood by me through the highs and lows. Blood. Sweat. Sacrifice. Pride. I gave it all. Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she concluded.

The decision to step down as the captain of the national team in all formats would allow Harmanpreet to shed the heavy weight of tactical scrutiny and focus purely on her explosive batting, giving the national side ample runway to settle under a fresh strategy ahead of upcoming global tournaments.

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