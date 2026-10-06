Star India batter Shubman Gill's recent remarks about India's T20I setup left many fans puzzled. Gill, who currently captains India in ODIs and Tests, has been left out of the T20I side following a string of low scores in the shortest format. It appears that the right-handed batter is not currently part of the team's plans in T20Is. However, his performances in ODIs and Tests continue to underline his importance to Indian cricket. His unbeaten 223 against West Indies in the recently concluded ODI series is a testament to his class and consistency in the longer formats.

While India's ODI side was taking on West Indies at home, the T20I squad was in Japan, where it successfully defended the country's gold medal in the men's cricket event at the Asian Games. Having returned home, the T20I team is now set to face West Indies in a five-match series, beginning on Tuesday.

Ahead of the first T20I, Gill was asked by a journalist about his thoughts on India's gold medal win at Asian Games. Gill said, "Congratulations to the Indian team and my teammates."

The reporter then asked him about the team preparations for the T20Is against the Windies, to which Gill sternly said, "T20 mein main toh hoon hi nahi. (I am not there in T20s)."

“mai toh hoon hi nahi T20 mein” him saying this with the straightest face imaginable is SENDING mehttps://t.co/11zvQ9xShF — फ (@FlaviaNagpal) October 5, 2026

For the uninitiated, Gill's last T20I appearance for India came against South Africa in December 2025. He was most recently seen in action during the ODI series against West Indies, which India won 2-1. The Indian skipper amassed 334 runs across three matches and was deservedly named Player of the Series.

"Lot of boxes ticked. I think there are still some areas that definitely need some fine tuning. I was very happy with the total. I think the game was in control. But being behind four overs with this dew and then in the last, I think they took the game away from us. Had we not been shortened the overs, the game might have went to the last over," said Gill after India lost the third and final ODI on Saturday.

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