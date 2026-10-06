India A vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: India A are set to square off against Australia A in the first Unofficial ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Puducherry. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side boasts a star-studded batting unit, with the skipper himself, Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar all having played for the senior national team. The series garnered a lot of attention as it was supposed to mark flamboyant superstar Hardik Pandya's return to competitive cricket, but a right shin injury has ruled him out for an indefinite period. He has now been replaced by young all-rounder Suryansh Shedge.

Young fast bowlers Gurjapneet Singh, Arshad Khan and Yash Thakur will be eager to prove their mettle and establish themselves as answers to the senior side's current resource scarcity in the pace department.

When will the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI be played?

The India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI will be played on Tuesday, October 6.

Where will the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI be played?

The India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI will be played at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

What time will the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI start?

The India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI?

The India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI will not be telecasted live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI?

The India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With PTI Inputs)

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