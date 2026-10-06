Shreyas Iyer's meticulous preparation, sharp tactical understanding and ability to assess the opposition's strength make him well-equipped for a successful stint as India's captain, said VVS Laxman, who served as the team's head coach at the Asian Games. Iyer led India to the men's cricket gold medal in Japan, and Laxman was particularly impressed by the way the middle-order batter approached the leadership role, saying he was already showing the qualities needed to stay ahead of the opposition in the fast-paced T20 format. India edged out Pakistan by 19 runs in a high-scoring final to defend their title.

"It's just the start of his captaincy career, but I'm sure that he'll achieve a lot of success. He's a player's captain. He makes everyone very, very comfortable and leads by example," Laxman told BCCI in an interview.

"Whether with the bat or on the field, even before the team meetings, he sits down with the plans and the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition. And he's very thorough in the way he prepares. Puts a lot of emphasis on fitness. I'm sure that he'll have a very successful tenure as captain."

A classy batsman in his playing days, Laxman also highlighted Iyer's tactical acumen and his understanding of the players at his disposal, qualities that he believes helps him get the best out of the team.

"He's a fabulous leader of players. Tactically, very, very smart, very sharp. He understands the strengths of each and every player of his team. And he knows how to get the best out of them," he said.

"Especially in T20, you're required to be one or two steps ahead of the opposition. And the way he assesses the opposition's strengths and weaknesses, prepares really well. And that's something which I'm very happy about."

The coach's praise came after India negotiated a difficult build-up to the Asian Games, with weather, travel and limited opportunities for outdoor practice posing challenges to their preparation.

Laxman said the squad's ability to adapt to those circumstances was one of the most pleasing aspects of their campaign.

"From the time we came to Japan, we were challenged by weather, travel, lack of good practice session and preparation. But not even once I felt that the team, all the players in the squad were not eager to get ready for the big matches," he said.

"We know that the semifinal (against Sri Lanka) was on a tough wicket, but they showed positive intent and again in the finals, with the bat, with the ball, I thought they were very professional."

Laxman was also pleased with how the players adjusted to conditions that were different from those they encounter in international and IPL cricket. He also cited example of Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 where the conditions were completely different from Japan and players adapted well.

"Both the games in China and in Japan had its own set of challenges. And I'm happy that both the group of players, again, adapted and adjusted and got the desired result for the country," he said.

For Laxman, the gold medal was particularly significant because of the rarity of the experience for cricketers of standing on a podium at a major multi-sport event.

"The ultimate aim and goal for all of us, whether in China or here in Japan, was to win the gold. Because not very often do we as cricketers experience being on a podium and receiving the gold medal," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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