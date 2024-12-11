Story ProgressBack to home
ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I Highlights: Zimbabwe Stun 'Giant Killers' Afghanistan By 4 Wickets In Opener
ZIM vs AFG Highlights 1st T20I: Zimbabwe on Wednesday took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series over Afghanistan, registering a four-wicket win in the series-opener in Harare.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scorecard 1st T20I© Zimbabwe Cricket
ZIM vs AFG Highlights 1st T20I: Zimbabwe on Wednesday took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series over Afghanistan, registering a four-wicket win in the series-opener in Harare. Chasing 145 to win, Brian Bennett's run-a-ball 49 was enough to see the hosts through, but Afghanistan made life difficult by forcing the match to the very last ball. Tashinga Musekiwa and Wellington Masakadza combined to score the last 20 odd runs. Earlier, Richard Ngarava's returned figures of 3/28 as Zimbabwe restricted Afghanistan to 144/6 at the Harare Sports Club. (Scorecard)
1st T20I, Afghanistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 11, 2024
Match Ended
ZIM
145/6 (20.0)
AFG
144/6 (20.0)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
Topics mentioned in this article
TOSS - Afghanistan have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT!
Afghanistan are a strong side! They have been impressing lately with wins over South Africa and Bangladesh and without a doubt are massive favourites here. Zimbabwe on the other hand, enter this series on the back of a morale boosting win against Pakistan. Their real test will be against the Afghanistan spinners. They struggled against the Pakistan spinners and we believe that's where the game will be decided. Toss and teams in a bit.
Cricketing action continues and it is Afghanistan taking on Zimbabwe in the latter's den! It is a long tour for the visitors. The two will be battling it out in a three game T20I series, followed by a three game ODI series and then two Tests. The action begins here at Harare and we expect this to be a cracker.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are wrapping up the year with a flurry of Test cricket taking centre stage across the globe, but before Zimbabwe and Afghanistan join the red-ball frenzy, they are set to engage in an exciting limited-overs showdown. Afghanistan's African safari begins with a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs, with all six games slated to take place at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe enter the series off the back of a mixed performance against a second-string Pakistan side. While they suffered a series defeat, their morale would have received a significant boost with a victory in the final game. The hosts have made a couple of tweaks to the squad that faced Pakistan. A key addition is left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri, who impressed at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, emerging as Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker. However, the hosts will need to address their batting concerns, as their top order struggled for consistency against Pakistan. The onus will be on Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett to provide solid starts, building on glimpses of promise shown earlier. Zimbabwe's experienced campaigners, captain Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Ryan Burl will need to step up after underwhelming performances in the previous series. On the bowling front, the seam duo of Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani, who had below-par outings against Pakistan, will aim to make a stronger impact. Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza also remains a crucial weapon in Zimbabwe's arsenal, especially on home turf. In contrast, the visitors haven’t played a T20I since their spirited campaign at the World Cup. Despite their exit, Afghanistan left a lasting impression, consistently punching above their weight. Their squad features the notable return of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has recovered from a right phalanx sprain that sidelined him after the World Cup. However, Ibrahim Zadran remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. This paves the way for a new opening partner for Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Afghanistan could opt for the experienced Hazratullah Zazai or give an opportunity to young talents like Sediqullah Atal or Zubaid Akbari, both instrumental in their recent Emerging Asia Cup triumph. The Asian side's meteoric rise in international cricket has been driven largely by their versatile all-rounders. Whether it’s Rashid Khan’s brilliance, Mohammad Nabi’s reliability, or the pace-bowling all-round trio of Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, and Karim Janat, Afghanistan’s depth in this department has been pivotal. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq are expected to complement each other in the pace attack, while Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote bolster the spin arsenal. Out of their 15 encounters in T20Is, Afghanistan have dominated Zimbabwe with a staggering 14 wins, showcasing their superiority in the format. Can the hosts finally turn the tide and begin the series with a crucial win, or will Afghanistan reaffirm their dominance once again? We shall find out.