ZIM vs AFG Highlights 1st T20I: Zimbabwe on Wednesday took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series over Afghanistan, registering a four-wicket win in the series-opener in Harare. Chasing 145 to win, Brian Bennett's run-a-ball 49 was enough to see the hosts through, but Afghanistan made life difficult by forcing the match to the very last ball. Tashinga Musekiwa and Wellington Masakadza combined to score the last 20 odd runs. Earlier, Richard Ngarava's returned figures of 3/28 as Zimbabwe restricted Afghanistan to 144/6 at the Harare Sports Club. (Scorecard)