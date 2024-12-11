Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: Zimbabwe will be hosting Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday in Harare. Zimbabwe will be coming to this series after facing 1-2 defeat against Pakistan in a T20I series. They will now be playing to clinch the T20Is against the mighty Afghanistan, who are currently one of the strongest teams. Known for their aggressive batting and lethal bowling, facing Afghanistan will be daunting task for Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. They have also retained their head coach Jonathan Trott till 2025.

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, December 11 (IST).

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will start at 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)