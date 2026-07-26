Zimbabwe's fast bowling all-rounder Brad Evans admitted that there was extra motivation to deny teenaged batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden international century, which in turn drove him to pluck a spectacular diving catch during the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Sooryavanshi was in roaring form and looked set to get his first international century for India before Evans pulled off a low, full-stretch catch at long-off in the 15th over off Wessly Madhevere's bowling to end the youngster's sublime knock at 81 off 49 balls.

“Obviously, big player and he is going to go on to do amazing things but I didn't want him to get his first hundred against Zimbabwe so I put in extra effort there," Evans said in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Reflecting on his overall bowling performance, where he picked 2-41 in his four overs, Evans said, “I think I came back into my spell in the back end quite well. Was quite disappointed with my first over (where he conceded 15 runs).”

He further candidly accepted that Zimbabwe took too long to figure out effective plans against a world-class Indian batting line-up. "I think it's taken three games too long to work out the best antidote against the batters. But it's a world-class batting lineup and they keep coming. But I love the challenge.

Eventually, India made 192/5 in their 20 overs on a slow pitch, thanks to Sooryavanshi's second T20I fifty. Sooryavanshi also shared stands of 75 and 50 with Ishan Kishan (29) and Shreyas Iyer (27) before Rinku Singh provided the finishing touches with a 14-ball 25. Though India fell just eight runs short of the 200-mark, they are in a great position to clinch a 3-0 series sweep.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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