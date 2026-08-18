Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has lashed out at fans and former players over their disrespectful treatment of veteran batter Babar Azam, calling him a "superstar". Mahmood, having known Babar personally, insisted that the star batter is often criticised without reason, blaming former players and social media pundits for constantly pulling him down. The former Pakistan coach and selector revealed that social media trolling, coupled with his omission from the team, affected Babar mentally, both on and off the field.

"He (Babar Azam) is very shy and has been through a lot. I spent a lot of time with him, around five months, when he was out of the team after the England series. He was really down because of the way he was being treated in Pakistan by former players and social media pundits. We (Pakistan) have only one superstar, and we are constantly pulling him down," Mahmood said on Sky Sports.

While Mahmood agreed that Babar has several areas to improve as a player and leader, he suggested that the Pakistan skipper has matured significantly.

"Yes, he has certain things to improve, but everyone does. I think he has matured now. When he is captain, he feels that he has more power and confidence, and he knows that he has to lead from the front. So, when he is captain, you can see those qualities coming out in him."

Mahmood was also of the opinion that Babar struggles when he does not receive the respect he deserves.

"If he is not the captain and nobody gives him the respect he deserves, sometimes he goes into his shell," he added.

Meanwhile, Babar remains doubtful for the first Test against England, starting on Wednesday, as he recovers from a finger injury.

Azam took a blow to his right hand while batting in the recent second Test against the West Indies.

He was struck again on the same hand during Pakistan's warm-up game against the Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham last week.

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