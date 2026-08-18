India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, 1st Test Day 4: India will look to tighten their grip on the match after a solid bowling performance as they come out to bat on Day 4 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka. India took a 178-run lead thanks to Manav Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57). Sri Lanka were all out for 284 with Sonal Dinusha slamming his maiden century. Sri Lanka were reduced to 99/5 at lunch but Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella mounted a solid comeback. Earlier, India were bowled out for 462, bolstered by a fine 167 from Devdutt Padikkal and fifties from KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51). (Live Scorecard)
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 LIVE: Check Latest Score, Scorecard And Match Updates Here
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Players are warming up!
The Indian players are out in the middle, going through their usual warm-up and stretching routines ahead of the start of play. The weather looks pleasant at the moment. We are likely to have a prompt start at 9:45 AM IST.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: What to expect on Day 4?
It's going to get trickier for the two teams on the last two days. As per Cricbizz, the average third-innings total here is 239, which drops to just 154 in the fourth innings. Pakistan pulled off a stunning chase of 342 four years ago, recording the highest successful run chase at this venue. The next-highest successful chase is 268, and then the third-best drops significantly to 164.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Pujara tells India to be brave!
With an eye on declaration, Cheteshwar Pujara has urged India to be a bit more aggressive and brave on Day.
"India will have to make their intentions very clear. Not a lot of time is left in the Test match. Also, you have to keep an eye on the forecast. You can't ignore it. To qualify for the WTC final, they will have to win both the Test matches. To do that, they will have to be a little brave and a little more aggressive," Pujara said on Cricinfo.
"India will have to be brave with their declaration. They will have to give enough time to the bowlers. Maybe try and look at a minimum of 90-100 overs. To do that, India will have to declare at somewhere between 350-375. In worst case scenario, if Sri Lanka get to 350-375, give credit to Sri Lanka, but India will have to be brave," he added.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Big praise for Suthar!
Aakash Chopra said Manav Suthar is an upgraded version of Ravindra Jadeja as a bowler.
"I will say yes because he is a mighty guy. When he releases the ball, it drifts, bounces, and turns. He dismisses you while defending. When you can make the opposing batter lick dust while defending, and that too repeatedly, that tells you this guy has the might," Chopra said.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Aakash Chopra warns India!
Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that India should bat for 40 overs on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka and set a target of around 350.
"Add 178 more to 178 and reach 350. Even if you play at an average of five, it will take you 40 overs to score 200, and there are huge chances of rain. So you will have to move really quickly. You will have to play slightly aggressively. Yashasvi, play like Yashasvi. KL Rahul, you have many gears. Activate the T20 and ODI gear this time," Chopra said on YouTube.
"There is a lot of depth in the batting. Just keep moving faster. I am giving India about 40-odd overs. Score around 150 to 175 runs and declare. Bite the bullet. I know if 50 overs happen and 90 overs of the last day also happen, we can actually end up on the losing side in 140 overs," he added.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Weather concern!
The weather forecast doesn't make for pleasant reading. There is a slight cloud cover over Galle, with a few showers possible around the start of play. According to AccuWeather, conditions are expected to remain overcast for most of the day, with a 70 per cent chance of rain.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka from Galle. India will resume their second innings after bad weather forced an early stumps on Day 3, shortly after Sri Lanka's innings ended in the final session. The visitors hold a lead of 178 runs and have two full days remaining to push for victory.