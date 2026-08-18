India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 5: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha have resumed Sri Lanka's proceedings from 84/4 against India on Day 5 of the first Test in Galle. The visitors are in a commanding position after reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Galle. India, meanwhile, will be eager to claim the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible and avoid any rain threat on the final day. All eyes will be on left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has already taken two wickets and will look to play a decisive role as the Test heads into its final day. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from Day 5 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: