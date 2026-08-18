 India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: Shubman Gill Changes Strategy As Play Begins On Day 5, India On Top | Cricket News
Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
SL vs Ind 15 Aug 26 to 27 Aug 26
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 5: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha have resumed Sri Lanka's proceedings from 84/4 against India on Day 5 of the first Test in Galle. The visitors are in a commanding position after reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Galle. India, meanwhile, will be eager to claim the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible and avoid any rain threat on the final day. All eyes will be on left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has already taken two wickets and will look to play a decisive role as the Test heads into its final day. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from Day 5 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test:

Aug 19, 2026 10:10 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Good over from Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja bowls an excellent over and concedes just two runs. The duo of Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha are showing a careful approach. They are being cautious and not taking risks at the moment. Their partnership is very crucial for Sri Lanka. 

 

SL 96/4 (39 overs)

Aug 19, 2026 09:58 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: 2 runs off the over

Shubman Gill changes the strategy and brings pace into the attack. He hands over the ball to Mohammed Siraj, who concedes just two runs in his first over of the day. India are looking to break the partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha, in order to maintain their dominance in the game.

 

SL 91/4 (36 overs)

Aug 19, 2026 09:51 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Good start from Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are off a good start on Day 5 as the duo of Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya De Silva score five runs in the over of Ravindra Jadeja. In the over of the spinner, the duo scored five runs, which included a boundary from Dhananjaya. Sri Lanka need a solid partnership from these two batters, in order to avoid a big defeat. 

 

SL 89/4 (35 overs)

Aug 19, 2026 09:48 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: We are underway

The Day 5 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka finally begins. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) and Sonal Dinusha (25*) have resumed the proceedings from 84/4. The hosts still need 288 runs more to win this match. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will be bowling the first over for India as the visitors need six wickets more. Let's play!!! 

Aug 19, 2026 09:40 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Team India all set

Aug 19, 2026 09:37 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Another feat for Pant

Least deliveries taken for 100 sixes in Tests

4918 - Rishabh Pant

6578 - Adam Gilchrist

9042 - Ben Stokes

9756 - Brendon McCullum
 

Aug 19, 2026 09:08 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Pant scripts history

Rishabh Pant has reached a peak unlike any Indian batter before him. With a six off Lahiru Kumara in the second session on Day 4 of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle, the wicketkeeper-batter became the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. Overall, he is only the fourth batter to achieve the milestone after Ben Stokes, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and Australia's maverick wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist. 

Aug 19, 2026 08:35 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Sunny day in Galle

Aug 19, 2026 08:31 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: India 6 wickets away

After reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 on Day 4, Shubman Gill and Co are just six wickets away from a big win in the first Test in Galle. The focus will be entirely on Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj as India aim to bundle out Sri Lanka at the earliest. 

Aug 19, 2026 08:26 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Recap of Day 4

India moved closer to victory as Sri Lanka slipped to 84/4 while chasing 372 at stumps on day four of the opening Test. Rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed 2/30 after taking 4/76 in the first innings to leave Sri Lanka needing another 288 runs on the final day. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 batting) was at the crease with first innings centurion Sonal Dinusha (25 batting) at stumps. India, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284, were dismissed for 193 in 48.5 overs in their second essay. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 66 off 69 balls (8x4, 2x6), while Devdutt Padikkal followed up his first innings 167 with another crucial knock of 44 (75b).

Aug 19, 2026 08:13 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Galle International Stadium, Galle. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace

Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Sri Lanka vs India, 2026 Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test Manav Suthar Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Shubman Gill
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Check Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games News, Commonwealth Games Schedule , and Commonwealth Games Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.