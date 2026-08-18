India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 5: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha have resumed Sri Lanka's proceedings from 84/4 against India on Day 5 of the first Test in Galle. The visitors are in a commanding position after reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Galle. India, meanwhile, will be eager to claim the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible and avoid any rain threat on the final day. All eyes will be on left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has already taken two wickets and will look to play a decisive role as the Test heads into its final day. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from Day 5 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test:
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Good over from Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja bowls an excellent over and concedes just two runs. The duo of Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha are showing a careful approach. They are being cautious and not taking risks at the moment. Their partnership is very crucial for Sri Lanka.
SL 96/4 (39 overs)
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: 2 runs off the over
Shubman Gill changes the strategy and brings pace into the attack. He hands over the ball to Mohammed Siraj, who concedes just two runs in his first over of the day. India are looking to break the partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha, in order to maintain their dominance in the game.
SL 91/4 (36 overs)
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Good start from Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka are off a good start on Day 5 as the duo of Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya De Silva score five runs in the over of Ravindra Jadeja. In the over of the spinner, the duo scored five runs, which included a boundary from Dhananjaya. Sri Lanka need a solid partnership from these two batters, in order to avoid a big defeat.
SL 89/4 (35 overs)
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: We are underway
The Day 5 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka finally begins. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) and Sonal Dinusha (25*) have resumed the proceedings from 84/4. The hosts still need 288 runs more to win this match. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will be bowling the first over for India as the visitors need six wickets more. Let's play!!!
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Team India all set
Day Five Ready— BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2026
Inching closer to the start of the final day's play in Galle#TeamIndia need wickets to win!
Updates https://t.co/M9LVyCAp8y#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mL2hUP8Trh
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Another feat for Pant
Least deliveries taken for 100 sixes in Tests
4918 - Rishabh Pant
6578 - Adam Gilchrist
9042 - Ben Stokes
9756 - Brendon McCullum
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Pant scripts history
Rishabh Pant has reached a peak unlike any Indian batter before him. With a six off Lahiru Kumara in the second session on Day 4 of the first India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle, the wicketkeeper-batter became the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. Overall, he is only the fourth batter to achieve the milestone after Ben Stokes, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and Australia's maverick wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist.
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Sunny day in Galle
Bright and sunny in Galle. For now.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 19, 2026
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: India 6 wickets away
After reducing Sri Lanka to 84/4 on Day 4, Shubman Gill and Co are just six wickets away from a big win in the first Test in Galle. The focus will be entirely on Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj as India aim to bundle out Sri Lanka at the earliest.
IND vs SL, Day 5 Live: Recap of Day 4
India moved closer to victory as Sri Lanka slipped to 84/4 while chasing 372 at stumps on day four of the opening Test. Rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed 2/30 after taking 4/76 in the first innings to leave Sri Lanka needing another 288 runs on the final day. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31 batting) was at the crease with first innings centurion Sonal Dinusha (25 batting) at stumps. India, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 284, were dismissed for 193 in 48.5 overs in their second essay. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 66 off 69 balls (8x4, 2x6), while Devdutt Padikkal followed up his first innings 167 with another crucial knock of 44 (75b).