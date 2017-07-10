Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets, Clinch ODI Series 3-2

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the fifth one-day international on Monday to clinch their first overseas triumph in eight years.

Taking the series 3-2, the 11th-ranked Zimbabwe team also registered their first series win in the South Asian nation.

Off-spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets in Hambantota to restrict the hosts to 203-8 after Zimbabwe elected to field first. He then anchored a tense chase with an unbeaten 27 as the visitors won with 71 balls to spare.