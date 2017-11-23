 
Zaheer Khan Gets Married To Sagarika Ghatge

Updated: 23 November 2017 12:06 IST

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception is expected to take place on November 27th.

Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge. © Instagram

Zaheer Khan, former India fast bowler, and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge are officially married after pictures of the duo surfaced on the social media on Thursday morning. Sagarika is seen wearing a beautiful maroon traditional saree with an elaborate necklace while Zaheer is sporting a kurta. Zaheer had announced his engagement to Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter in April this year. Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

Sagarika earlier told news agency IANS that the wedding preparations were stressful but exciting. 

"Like everybody who is getting married, I think there is always stress, yet there is a lot of excitement because it's a wedding that you are planning. So, we have all those emotions going on right now."

Another Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also set to be married today. The Indian pacer will be marrying his fiancee Nupur Nagar in a close and intimate ceremony in Meerut.

Zaheer's expertise with the ball made him indispensable to the Indian side. He played a major role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph with 21 wickets in the tournament.

But as his career wore on, fitness issues crept into his game. Zaheer had to miss a lot of games through injury and, at the back end of his career, lost quite a bit of pace too.

However, the left-arm fast bowler managed to reinvent himself, and with his guile and smartness foxed the batsmen many a times. Zaheer's cricketing brain was always a big asset to him and that was acknowledged when he was appointed captain of the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League 2016 season.

Zaheer was also in the running to become India's bowling consultant but that didn't go as planned.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

Topics : India Zaheer Khan Cricket
Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan gets married to Sagarika Ghatge
  • Pictures of the married couple surfaced on the social media
  • Zaheer had announced his engagement to the actress in April
