 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge To Get Married In Court Today

Updated: 23 November 2017 11:07 IST

Zaheer Khan is all set to get married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge To Get Married In Court Today
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. © Mid-Day.com

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and his actress fiancee Sagarika Ghatge are all ready to scale new heights in their relationship by getting hitched in one of the most high profile weddings of the year.

According to Bombay Times, a source said, 'It's an intimate, homely affair. Other than their family members, Zaheer's close cricketer friends like Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar are also expected to be present. After the marriage, there will be a cocktail party at a five-star hotel in the evening. The mehendi ceremony will take place on Sunday, followed by a grand reception on Monday evening.'

Zaheer and Sagarika's wedding day comes a bit earlier as planned since they were scheduled to get married on November 27th. Interestingly, another Indian cricketer has decided to take the plunge and it is none other than Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian pacer will be marrying his fiancee Nupur Nagar in a close and intimate ceremony in Meerut.

Sagarika Ghatge has acted in a few Bollywood films but made an impact in her debut Chak De! India.

Topics : India Zaheer Khan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan to get married to Sagarika Ghatage
  • Zaheer had announced the news of his engagement on Twitter
  • Sagarika Ghatge is a Bollywood actress
Related Articles
Zaheer Khan Gets Married To Sagarika Ghatge
Zaheer Khan Gets Married To Sagarika Ghatge
India Vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 Indian Bowlers Over The Years
India Vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 Indian Bowlers Over The Years
Virat Kohli 'Grateful' To Zaheer Khan For His Important Relationship Advice
Virat Kohli 'Grateful' To Zaheer Khan For His Important Relationship Advice
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.