Bought for Rs 18 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the most expensive signings ahead of the 18th edition of the T20 league. The leg-spinner was roped in by Punjab Kings for a mind-boggling fee after being released by the Rajasthan Royals. Considering Chahal is no longer in the reckoning in any of the three formats for Team India, there are some who feel PBKS went too far in the pursuit of the spinner, signing him for an amount that's a little over what his worth was. However, Chahal justified the price he was bought for in the auction.

Speaking of his experience of the IPL 2025 auction, Chahal said that he himself asked the same question, wondering if he was worth such a fee. The answer he got from within was 'yes'.

"I missed the first few minutes of the auction because I was very nervous. The auction is like that. You don't know what price you will go for, which team. Lots of thoughts come to your mind. I am happy I am going to be closer home. When I asked myself, I got a reply from inside, 'Yes, I deserve this price'," he said, as per Hindustan Times.

Chahal also shared insights into his development as a spinner, highlighting the variations he has learned to bowl.

"I've got four variations (leg-spinner, two forms of googlies, flipper). I trust them. The most important thing is belief. On the ground, how do you respond to match situations is what matters. That's where you decide when to go for wickets and when to stop the runs," said Chahal.

The former Rajasthan Royals spinner was also asked about the toughest batters he has played against. He picked Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen and Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran as his two picks.

Heinrich Klaasen is one, Nicolas Pooran another. They have so much power that sometimes even the edges go for sixes. They are the ones who are challenging.I have gone for sixes against them and done well against them too," said Chahal.

Advertisement

"But, when I bowl, I don't look at the name. When you look at their reputation, it will create pressure on you. I have the ball, they have the bat. I have to win the battle. I am not 6'5" or very broad. Mera sab kuch mind pe hai (My mind is everything for me). I always focus on that."