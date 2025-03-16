The BCCI's recently inaugurated Centre of Excellence (COE, earlier NCA) is expected to witness a few changes in composition of its staff in coming few months after Sports Science and Medical team head Nitin Patel recently tendered his resignation after a successful stint of nearly three years. While Patel was unreachable for a comment, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI that one of the senior-most staffers of NCA is indeed "moving on". "Yes, Nitin has resigned as head of Sports Science and Medical Team. Nitin had a very good stint with BCCI and especially during this tenure, where he was instrumental in set-up of Sports Science and Medical team at NCA," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"One good thing that happened in the past couple of years is that whenever any injured player did his rehab, he only came back when after being more than hundred percent. Nitin's family lives abroad and managing COE's sports science and medical division is 365 -days-a-year assignment," the source added.

Some of the notable injury management assignments which Patel dealt, include India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, senior speedster Mohammed Shami, senior batter KL Rahul, lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav to name a few.

The source said that a few Level 3 coaches and instructors along with some of the S&C coaches (Strength and Conditioning) coaches could make a move in some months time.

NCA head VVS Laxman's tenure is set to get completed by the end of this year and it is unlikely that he would seek an extension although the legend might be requested to carry on till the 2027 World Cup.

Before Patel, one of the NCA coaches Sairaj Bahutule also quit and joined Rajasthan Royals support staff.

Sitanshu Kotak has joined the senior men's team staff permanently.

Another reputed NCA coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who looks after India U-19 and occasionally India A teams is still on COE roster but it will be interesting to see if he hangs around once the U-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia is finished early next year.

There are some specialist batting and bowling coaches, who would also be looking for greener pastures in months to come.

