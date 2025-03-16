India Masters vs West Indies LIVE Score, IML 2025 Final LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh In Focus As India Masters Face West Indies Masters
IML 2025 Final LIVE Updates, India Masters vs West Indies Masters LIVE Score: Both the teams are on a two-match winning streak.
India Masters vs West Indies Masters Live Updates, IML 2025 Final: India Masters will be taking on West Indies Masters in the final of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday. Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian side has had a near-perfect tournament so far as it won four of its five matches played in the league stage to qualify for the semi-finals. A dominant India then outplayed Australia Masters by a 94-run margin to enter the final. Brian Lara's West Indies, on the other hand, edged past table-toppers Sri Lanka by 6 runs in the other semi-final.
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India Masters vs West Indies Masters, International Masters League final -
- 18:38 (IST)IND-M vs WI-M LIVE Score: India Masters' road to the final -India Mastes began their campaign with an exciting four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters, after which they registered a convincing nine-wicket win against England Masters. The India Masters then completed a hat-trick of wins with an 8-wicket thrashing of South Africa Masters, before Australia Masters broke their winning streak in the fourth match. Sachin Tendulkar's side, however, regained the momentum by getting the better of the West Indies Masters by seven runs, to finish second at the league stage of the tournament. They then beat Australia Masters in the semi-final by 94 runs.
- 18:37 (IST)IML 2025 Live Updates: India Masters in red-hot form!The India Masters, one of the pre-tournament title favourites, have enjoyed a near-perfect run through the IML, even as they avenged their only loss at the league stage against Australia Masters by getting the better of Shane Watson's team in the first semi-final on Thursday, March 13.
- 18:16 (IST)IML 2025 Live Updates: It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara!The stage is set for a clash between two cricket Masters in the final of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. On Sunday, March 16, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will lead the India Masters and West Indies Masters, respectively, in the summit clash of the tournament at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.
- 18:05 (IST)India vs West Indies Final LIVE: A look at squads -India Masters: Ambati Rayudu(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Pawan Negi, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dhawal Kulkarni, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul SharmaWest Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara(c), Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul, Kirk Edwards, Jonathan Carter, Fidel Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine
- 18:00 (IST)IND vs WI Final LIVE: An amazing clash awaiting us!
