India Mastes began their campaign with an exciting four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters, after which they registered a convincing nine-wicket win against England Masters. The India Masters then completed a hat-trick of wins with an 8-wicket thrashing of South Africa Masters, before Australia Masters broke their winning streak in the fourth match. Sachin Tendulkar's side, however, regained the momentum by getting the better of the West Indies Masters by seven runs, to finish second at the league stage of the tournament. They then beat Australia Masters in the semi-final by 94 runs.