Yuzvendra Chahal shared pictures from his haldi ceremony – a ritual that usually precedes a marriage – where he can be seen with his wife Dhanashree Verma and others. "It was all yellow," Chahal captioned the post on Instagram. Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot on Tuesday, December 22. The cricketer had also shared pictures from the marriage ceremony on Tuesday. Chahal, 30, got engaged to Dhanashree in August this year and the two got married after Chahal returned from Australia, where he played in the limited-overs leg of India's 2020-21 tour.

Chahal and wife Dhanashree, who is a content creator, are quite active on social media and have shared quite a few posts over the past few months.

Chahal's India teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina among others as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team Chahal turned out for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, wished the cricketer on his marriage.

Chahal, a leg-spinner, made his international debut in 2016 in a One-day International against Zimbabwe and has played 54 ODIs and 45 Twenty20 Internationals for India thus far.

He has 92 wickets in ODIs and 59 in T20Is. In the IPL, he has been a mainstay for RCB as their lead spin bowler.

Chahal has 121 IPL wickets from 99 matches and finished the 2020 season with 21 wickets from 15 matches even as RCB were eliminated in the playoffs.

Chahal's next feature in international cricket could be the limited-overs leg of England's tour to India in March 2021.