Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most respected figures among cricketers and during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has often been spotted chatting cricket with youngsters from his rival teams after matches. While Yuzvendra Chahal is no rookie, he did not miss out on a chance to catch up with the wicketkeeper-batsman. Chahal shared on social media a picture with Dhoni after his team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

"Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai," Chahal captioned the picture.

Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai pic.twitter.com/AB5pdiOpZ4 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 26, 2020

While RCB may have lost the game on Sunday, the two teams have had contrasting fortunes in IPL 2020. The Virat Kohli-led side are among favourites to qualify for the playoffs, and currently on 14 points from 11 games, tied with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. However, RCB are third in the points table due to the other two teams having a better net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of contention for a playoff spot after Rajasthan Royals' 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians later on Sunday.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a key player for RCB, spearheading their bowling attack with 16 wickets in the season so far.

In a season where pacers have dominated the wicket-takers' lists, Chahal has been the most prolific spinner in IPL 2020, and is fifth in the race for the Purple Cap. SunRisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan, who is 7th with 14 wickets, is the next best spinner in the list.