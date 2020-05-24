Yuvraj Singh's "Throwback To Days Without Mobile Phones" Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is well-known for his light-hearted sense of humour. On Sunday, Yuvraj Singh posted a throwback picture with Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Ashish Nehra that will definitely make you laugh out loud. "When your parents don't pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without @rd.nehra @virendersehwag @vvslaxman281," Yuvraj captioned it.

In the picture, the four former India cricketers can be seen lined up in phone booths next to each other reminiscing of the days before mobile phones.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh took to social media and nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge.

Sachin Tendulkar took Yuvraj Singh's "keep it up" challenge but the former India batting legend added a unique twist to it.

Sachin Tendulkar kept a ball bouncing off his bat but unlike Yuvraj Singh, the 47-year-old aced the challenge with a blindfold on.

"I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe," Tendulkar captioned the video.

In reply, Yuvraj Singh agreed that he knew he challenged the "wrong legend" and said that he might need a week to complete this task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.