Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh

Yuvraj Singh took to social media on Thursday and nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge. "In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," Yuvraj tweeted.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh kept a ball bouncing on his bat as he nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma to follow his actions.

Cheekily, Yuvraj Singh mentioned that the challenge will be easy for batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, maybe easy for Rohit Sharma but not so easy for Harbhajan Singh.

I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

Rohit recently caught up with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the duo talked about various things from coronavirus pandemic and also reflected on their respective careers.

During the interaction, Rohit also went onto to reveal that Yuvraj was his cricket crush when he first walked into the Indian dressing room.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh, I always wanted to see how he prepares and what he does," Rohit Sharma had said.

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma have all played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.