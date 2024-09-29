India are set to tour Australia for a five-match Test series, starting November 22 this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to make it a hat-trick of wins in Australia as it has bagged the last two Test series, known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on the opponents' homesoil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. India's most recent Test outing in Australia was nothing short of a movie plot as the side was bundled out for an embarrassing 36 in its second innings to eventually lose the first Test, only to make a remarkable comeback and register a 2-1 series victory.

While asked about his prediction regarding India's upcoming five-match Test series vs Australia, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Club Prairie Fire podcast, predicted the series to go 3-2 in favour of India.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist predicted Australia to win the series.

"I think it is the best series that world cricket can see at this minute. Two best teams. I think it's going to be 3-1 for Australia," said ex-England captain Vaughan before Gilchrist predicted a 3-2 win for Australia.

"Two guys have gone for Australia, so I should add India here. I would say 3-2 to India," said Yuvraj.

A funny exchange took place between Vaughan and Yuvraj after this.

"You can always claim a moral victory as well if it doesn't go your way," said Vaughan.

"We will take it," replied Yuvraj.

Yuvraj also recalled how the visitors India scripted a superb comeback story during their last Test tour to Australia.

"When India was 30 (36) all out in the previous tour and they won the series 2-1 from there. I would have never though that India could win 2-1 in Australia after losing like that. We came pretty close but obviously, this generation of players were... they had 11 match winners. It is hard to beat them. But then I just think that the current generation played cricket without thinking much about the opposition," said Yuvraj during an interaction on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"I think India's preparation was really well in the last two tours. Beating Australia twice in Australia is quite big. I think the (Indian) team definitely will be prepared. As long as they are prepared, I am sure they will do well. But I am sure it's not going to be easy. Beating Australia in Australia is like winning a World Cup. It's not impossible but if they prepare well and stick together as a group... They can win," he added.