Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech on Saturday revealed the name of their baby boy. Taking to social media, Yuvraj shared pictures of the couple with their son. "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh," Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. "Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," he added, along with the hashtag #HappyFathersDay. The couple had announced the birth of their child on January 25.

Welcome to the world . Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

While Hazel also shared the same pictures on her Instagram, she shared another post as well.

"Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy," she wrote along with an adorable picture of Orion lying on Yuvraj's chest.

"You're a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx," she added.

Yuvraj's former teammate Irfan Pathan and Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Sagarika Ghatge - who is also married to another former teammate Zaheer Khan - were among those who showered their love on Yuvraj's Instagram post, while former England star Kevin Pietersen dropped a heart emoji on his tweet.