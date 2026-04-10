The T20 World Cup 2007 match between India and England holds a special place in history. Yuvraj Singh stunned the world by slamming six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad, becoming an integral part of T20I folklore. While it made the Indian all-rounder a worldwide sensation, things were not as simple for Broad. The England pacer found it extremely difficult to bounce back from the setback before eventually becoming one of his country's greatest modern bowlers. In a recent interview, Yuvraj revealed that Stuart's father, Chris Broad, asked him to sign a jersey for his son. However, he later learned that the England cricketer threw the jersey into the dustbin - an act Yuvraj described as completely "acceptable".

"I just thought that he was inexperienced in T20s, which is understandable. From there, he became a legendary fast bowler and picked up more than 600 Test wickets. He turned that moment into power. For anyone else, their career might have been over," Yuvraj said during a chat with Michael Vaughan on The Overlap Cricket.

"Stuart's dad, Chris Broad, was the match referee for the India-Australia match. He came and told me, 'You almost finished my son's career.' I told him, 'Sir, I have been hit for five sixes myself; I know how it feels.' He said, 'You need to sign a shirt for Stuart.' So, on my India shirt, I wrote: I have been hit for five sixes. I know how it feels. I hope you go on to become the best. I read recently that when Chris gave him that shirt, he threw it in the bin. He was so angry, and it is so acceptable."

Yuvraj also opened up about his battle with cancer and what the doctor told him.

"It was hard to accept. At the peak of your career, you're on top of a mountain and then you fall into a ditch. I was in Delhi. We were going on tour to the West Indies and England. Ganguly had retired and my Test spot had just opened. I was waiting seven years for that spot. I said, 'I don't care if I die, I need that spot.' But I got sicker and sicker.

"Dr Nitesh Rohatgi said to me, 'The tumour is sitting between your heart and lung. Either you go and play cricket or you might have a heart attack. You've got three to six months left to live if you don't do chemotherapy.' That's when I realised I needed to think," Yuvraj said.

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