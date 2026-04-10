Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Two unbeaten teams - Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - come up against each other in the 16th match of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, tonight. While Virat Kohli will be in focus, RR's star openers - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal - will also hog the limelight during the game for the way they have started the tournament. The two youngsters put on an 80-run stand for the opening wicket in just five overs against Mumbai Indians in RR's last game. Thanks to the terrific partnership, the Riyan Parag-led side eventually won the contest by 27 runs. RCB's bowling unit, which has leaked runs at an economy rate of over 10 so far this season, is going to be tested tonight. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 game -