Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Two unbeaten teams - Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - come up against each other in the 16th match of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, tonight. While Virat Kohli will be in focus, RR's star openers - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal - will also hog the limelight during the game for the way they have started the tournament. The two youngsters put on an 80-run stand for the opening wicket in just five overs against Mumbai Indians in RR's last game. Thanks to the terrific partnership, the Riyan Parag-led side eventually won the contest by 27 runs. RCB's bowling unit, which has leaked runs at an economy rate of over 10 so far this season, is going to be tested tonight. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 game -
RR vs RCB LIVE: H2H Stats!
RR and RCB have met 34 times since the inception of the IPL. In those encounters, RCB hold a 17-14 lead over RR, with three matches ending in no result. In recent meetings, RCB also maintain a 3-2 edge, having swept both of their fixtures against the Royals last season.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Kohli vs Sandeep!
It will be fascinating battle to watch out for between Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma. In fact, Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times- which is most by a bowler in IPL.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Jaiswal vs Kohli vs Sooryavanshi!
Jaiswal currently leads the Orange Cap race with 170 runs in three matches. Sooryavanshi, scoring at a higher strike rate, has managed 122 runs across those same fixtures. Kohli, on the other hand, has 97 runs so far; however, one can't rule out a player of his caliber claiming the Orange Cap by the end of tonight's clash.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Focus on Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal!
RR have emerged as one of the most explosive batting units this season, driven largely by their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The pair put on an 80-run stand during the rain-curtailed game against Mumbai Indians in their last match. RCB's bowling unit, which has leaked runs at an economy rate of over 10 so far this season, will be tested tonight.
RR vs RCB LIVE: RCB's away riches!
This will be RCB's first away fixture of the season. They were the most successful team on the road last season, winning nine out of 10 matches away from the Chinnaswamy. The only loss came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow-a match marked as a 'home' fixture that was moved from Bengaluru due to unseasonal thunderstorms last May.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Good evening!
Hello and welcome! It's 1st vs. 3rd in IPL 2026 as the Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their adopted home, Guwahati. Both teams come into the clash unbeaten so far. While RR sit top of the table with three wins out of three, RCB have also won both of their fixtures so far.